Covid-19: Canterbury cases rises by three

Three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Canterbury over the last 24 hours, rising to a total of 153 cases.

Over the weekend, 4 new cases of the virus were also reported for the Canterbury District Health Board area.

Canterbury is now sitting third behind Auckland and Bay of Plenty DHB areas.

The nationwide total of confirmed or probable cases has risen by nine, with the total now standing at 1440.

Fourteen people remain in hospital, with three in ICU across the country.

974 people have now recovered, an increase of 62 in the past day.

There was no 1pm announcement on Monday as the government prepares to reveal if and when New Zealand will move out of alert level 4 lockdown.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be joined by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 4pm, just hours after cabinet met to deliberate the decision.

The decision will be based on testing and capacity for contact tracing, community transmission, border restrictions and health system capacity.

No further deaths have been reported in Canterbury and across New Zealand, with the death toll remaining at 12.