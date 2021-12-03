Covid-19: Canterbury hits 90% fully vaccinated milestone

Photo: Getty Images

The Canterbury DHB area has today reached the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone.

Canterbury DHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner, said on Friday 90 per cent of the region's eligible population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"To see 90 per cent of our population fully vaccinated as we head into summer and the Christmas break is just amazing," said Skinner.

"Thank you to all Cantabrians who’ve rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated.

"I’m hopeful that we won’t see many Cantabrians falling seriously ill, even if they catch Covid-19, due to our high vaccination rates.

"Our vaccination teams have worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone.

"We thank our primary care partners, including general practices and pharmacies, Māori and Pasifika health organisations, lead maternity carers and midwives, community leaders and community providers who have gone above and beyond to reach our communities, and Canterbury businesses who continue to support the vaccination campaign.

"We are still working hard to kōrero on vaccination with our Māori community and to reassure pregnant people that getting their vaccinations is safe.

"We are committed to continuing to encourage all eligible Cantabrians to get vaccinated, and to encourage people who are already protected to reach out to those who still may feel hesitant."

Drop-in clinics are still operating for anyone to "come along, have a chat, and have all their Covid-19 vaccination questions answered", said Skinner.

Mobile clinics and community pop-up events will also see vaccination teams visiting places where people live and work.

Find the nearest vaccination clinic here.

Skinner also noed the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is now available for people aged 18 and over who cannot receive the Pfizer vaccine, or for people who want a different option. Bookings can be made using Book My Vaccine or by calling 0800 282 926.

"I’d also like to remind the community that now is a good time to start preparing for what you need to do if you do catch Covid-19," said Skinner.

"Readiness is about people and communities being prepared to support each other.

"It is things like deciding what whānau can do when someone tests positive, making lists of those who can help, figuring out how to get food and essential items, and what else you might need when isolating."