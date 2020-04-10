Covid 19: Canterbury records biggest increase

An elderly woman in Christchurch has today been confirmed as the country's second death due to Covid-19, as Canterbury recorded the biggest increase in new cases.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there were 44 new cases in New Zealand today.

Of those, 23 were new confirmed and 21 were new probable cases. The country's current total of Covid-19 cases is 1283.

The Canterbury District Health Board recorded the biggest increase today, with 16 new cases, taking its total to 135.

The Southern DHB area remains the area with the greatest number of cases, 202, up two from yesterday.

Source: Ministry of Health

Dr Caroline McElnay said the woman who died was in her 90s and she died yesterday at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch.

She was one of the residents from the Rosewood rest home moved earlier in the week and had a number of age-related health conditions.

McElnay said, as has been seen around the world, Covid-19 could be fatal for elderly people with underlying health conditions.

She couldn't say how many people at Rosewood had been tested but investigations were under way to find out how Covid-19 got into the rest home.

Because of level 4 lockdown conditions, the woman's family wasn't able to visit or be with her before she died in hospital.

Fourteen of the new cases are linked to existing clusters. In total, 373 people have recovered - an increase of 56 on yesterday.