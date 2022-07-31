Covid-19: Cases drop again as surge seems to ease

Photo: Getty Images

There are 655 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury to report from the Ministry of Health today.

This includes 60 in South Canterbury and 595 in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 4238 community cases and 806 current hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7183.

The rolling average on Sunday last week was 8600.

Twelve people are in intensive care on a high dependency unit nationwide.

As at yesterday, Saturday July 30, there were a total of 1,502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The average increase in deaths each day attributable to Covid-19, over the past seven days to yesterday, is now 19.

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: total number 806: Northland: 18; Waitematā: 88; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 139; Waikato: 96; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 17; Hawke’s Bay: 39; MidCentral: 52; Whanganui: 14; Taranaki: 20; Tairāwhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 36; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury/West Coast: 120; South Canterbury: 16; Southern: 43.