Covid-19: Five deaths, 968 new cases in Canterbury

Five more people with Covid-19 have died in Canterbury and there are 968 new cases in the region today.

The Ministry of Health reported 7113 new cases and 33 virus-related deaths across New Zealand on Tuesday.

Of the 33 deaths, five were from Canterbury, three were from South Canterbury, four were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, five were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Nelson Marlborough, and six were from Southern. Two were aged in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 15 were women and 18 were men.

New Zealand now has 1563 deaths confirmed as attributable to the virus, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

There are also 738 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 cases in ICU, 117 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 16 in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 16; Waitematā: 77; Counties Manukau: 76; Auckland: 91; Waikato: 109; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 11; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 44; Whanganui: 9; Taranaki: 21; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 32; Nelson Marlborough: 19; and Southern: 33.

The weekly rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 787 - this time last week it was 772.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6683 - while last Tuesday it was 8335.

Of the 7113 new community cases today, 275 had recently returned from overseas.

There are now 46,755 active cases in New Zealand, 6326 of which are in Canterbury.

Current situation

Summary In the last 24 hours New cases reported 7388 Reinfections 505 Reinfections (< 90 days) 127 Total since first New Zealand case Cases reported 1629298 Reinfections 24003 Reinfections (< 90 days) 12303 Active cases in past 7 days At the border 2033 In the community 46755 Total 48788

All case outcomes since first New Zealand case COVID-19 cases Change in last 24 hours Total Active -2310 48788 Recovered 9631 1578947 Deceased* 61 1563*

*The Ministry of Health has recently switched its definition of 'deceased' from deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 to deaths attributed to COVID-19. See the definitions section below for further details.

Deaths with COVID-19 Cause of death Died within 28 days of positive test Died more than 28 days after positive test Total Change in last 24 hours COVID as underlying 987 20 1007 39 COVID as contributory 538 18 556 22 COVID-attributed total 1525 38 1563 61 Not COVID 474 0* 474 22 Not available 247 22 269 -50 Total 2246 60 2306 33*

*The change in total deaths with COVID may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported today. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to COVID are removed from the total.