Tuesday, 2 August 2022

1.15 pm

Covid-19: Five deaths, 968 new cases in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Five more people with Covid-19 have died in Canterbury and there are 968 new cases in the region today.

    The Ministry of Health reported 7113 new cases and 33 virus-related deaths across New Zealand on Tuesday. 

    Of the 33 deaths, five were from Canterbury, three were from South Canterbury, four were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, five were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Nelson Marlborough, and six were from Southern. Two were aged in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 15 were women and 18 were men.

    New Zealand now has 1563 deaths confirmed as attributable to the virus, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

    There are also 738 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 cases in ICU, 117 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 16 in South Canterbury hospitals.

    The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 16; Waitematā: 77; Counties Manukau: 76; Auckland: 91; Waikato: 109; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 11; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 44; Whanganui: 9; Taranaki: 21; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 32; Nelson Marlborough: 19; and Southern: 33. 

    The weekly rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 787 - this time last week it was 772.

    cases_28.jpg

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6683 - while last Tuesday it  was 8335. 

    Of the 7113 new community cases today, 275 had recently returned from overseas.

    There are now 46,755 active cases in New Zealand, 6326 of which are in Canterbury.

    Current situation

    Summary
    In the last 24 hoursNew cases reported7388
    Reinfections505
    Reinfections (< 90 days)127
    Total since first New Zealand caseCases reported1629298
    Reinfections24003
    Reinfections (< 90 days)12303
    Active cases in past 7 daysAt the border2033
    In the community46755
    Total48788
    All case outcomes since first New Zealand case
    COVID-19 casesChange in last 24 hoursTotal
    Active-231048788
    Recovered96311578947
    Deceased*611563*

    *The Ministry of Health has recently switched its definition of 'deceased' from deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 to deaths attributed to COVID-19. See the definitions section below for further details.

    Deaths with COVID-19
    Cause of deathDied within 28 days of positive testDied more than 28 days after positive testTotalChange in last 24 hours
    COVID as underlying98720100739
    COVID as contributory5381855622
    COVID-attributed total152538156361
    Not COVID4740*47422
    Not available24722269-50
    Total224660230633*

    *The change in total deaths with COVID may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported today. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to COVID are removed from the total.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

