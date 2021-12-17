Covid-19: More passengers on flight with Omicron case test positive

Two passengers who travelled to New Zealand with the country's first Omicron case have tested positive for Covid-19, although one of the cases is the Delta variant.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that a third passenger's positive result is being investigated as a possible historical infection.

Whole genome sequencing for two of the cases is due later today.

All three people have been moved to a managed quarantine facility.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced yesterday that the first case of the highly infectious Omicron variant had been found at a MIQ facility in Christchurch.

The person arrived in New Zealand on a flight from Germany via Dubai that landed in Auckland before they transferred to Christchurch on a chartered domestic flight.

All of the passengers on the same international and domestic flights as the case are being treated as close contacts, and all are isolating in a managed isolation facility. All other passengers have returned negative tests so far.

"While the arrival of a new variant is concerning, New Zealand is well placed to manage Omicron cases with isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent returnees," the Ministry said in its statement.

Dr Bloomfield is speaking to ministers today about speeding up the vaccine booster rollout.

Currently a booster dose is offered six months after someone has received their second dose of the vaccine, however, some health experts are calling for the booster to be available more quickly.

"We want to be going into winter next year with the highest possible level of population immunity and so far in rolling out our booster programme we've seen at that six month interval, about half of people are booking in and having it at six months and it may well be we need a shorter interval to make sure people do get it on time," he told Morning Report today.

He also said that the single case of Omicron did not mean it would get into the community.

"It's by no means inevitable and we'll continue to do everything we can to make sure we keep Omicron either out of the country or at the border if it does come on a flight."

High vaccination rates, testing, contract tracing and isolation on top of other measures New Zealand had in place would continue to serve us well, he said.