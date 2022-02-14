Covid-19: Record 981 new community cases today

There are a record 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, including four in Canterbury and one in South Canterbury.

Today's cases are in Northland (21), Auckland (768), Waikato (82), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (12), Hawke's Bay (5), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Tairawhiti (6), Wairarapa (12), Wellington (6), Hutt Valley (14), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (4), South Canterbury (1) and Southern (19), the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Thirty-nine people with Covid are in hospitals in Christchurch, Whangārei, Auckland, Waikato, Rotorua and Wellington - none in ICU or HDU.

At noon today there were no new locations of interest in Canterbury on the Ministry of Health website.

Twenty-five new Covid cases were also detected at the border.

"Once again, the further increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said.

The national tally comes as the number of cases in Queenstown has ballooned to somewhere between 30 and 40.

The Otago Daily Times understands the number of cases has escalated after the virus surfaced in the resort last week.

It comes after a raft of locations of interest in the lower south - mostly in Queenstown - were announced over the weekend.

Boosters and testing

So far, 60 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have had their booster shot. Yesterday, 20,739 boosters were given and 1268 paediatric vaccine doses.

Some 17,616 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed there are now 7.2 million Rapid Antigen Tests in the country.

Today's update comes as Cabinet prepares to meet to discuss a shift in the Omicron response after the surge in positive cases.

- additional reporting ODT