Covid 19: Second death in NZ confirmed

A second death due to Covid-19 has been confirmed this afternoon.

Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said the woman was in her 90s and she died yesterday at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch.

She was one of the residents from the Rosewood rest home moved earlier in the week and had a number of age-related health conditions.

McElnay said, as has been seen around the world, Covid-19 could be fatal for elderly people with underlying health conditions.

She couldn't say how many people at Rosewood had been tested but investigations were under way to find out how Covid-19 got into the rest home.

Because of level 4 lockdown conditions, the woman's family wasn't able to visit or be with her before she died in hospital.

McElnay said there are 44 new cases of Covid-19 today; 23 confirmed and 21 probable, bringing the total number of cases to 1283.

Fourteen of the new cases are linked to existing clusters. In total, 373 people have recovered - an increase of 56 on yesterday.