Covid-19: Seven deaths, 1051 new cases in Canterbury

Photo: File / Getty Images

Seven more people with Covid-19 have died in Canterbury and 1051 new cases were reported in the region today.

Health officials reported 41 further deaths linked to the virus across New Zealand on Friday and 7605 new community cases.

Of the 41 deaths, one person was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 19 were aged over 90. Of these people, 22 were women and 19 were men. Seven were from Canterbury, 14 were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, three were from Lakes, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, and three were from Southern.

A total of 799 people are in hospital with the virus, including 25 patients in ICU, 129 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 13 in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 21; Waitematā: 100; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 93; Waikato: 97; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 16; Hawke’s Bay: 44; MidCentral: 48; Whanganui: 13; Taranaki: 21; Tairawhiti: 5; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 45; Nelson Marlborough: 17; and Southern: 44.

There has now been 1479 deaths attributed to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, since the pandemic began. The average number of deaths each day over the past seven days is 18.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7618, compared to 8915 at the same day last week.

There are now 53,301 active cases in New Zealand, 7357 of which are in Canterbury.

Today's update comes as departing health boss, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, issued one last warning to "not let up now" as he thanked Kiwis for their efforts dealing with Covid-19.

It is Bloomfield's final day in the office as director general of health, as he steps down from the high profile job.

This week he gave his 307th Covid update since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, sharing heartening news that case rates in the second Omicron wave were trending down and the worst fears of earlier modelling would not likely eventuate.

And this morning he made one final appearance on social media to thank everyone and urge people to keep up the great work against the virus.

"Kia ora New Zealand. As I finish up in the role of director general I wanted to take a moment to thank you so much for all the hard work you've put in over the past two-and-a-half years as part of New Zealand's response to the pandemic.

"We've been successful because we did it as a team.

"But don't let up now. Keep up the great work. We're not, as I say, out of the woods yet but we can always see a path through the woods.

"We've forged our own path - let's keep doing it."