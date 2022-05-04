Covid-19: Three more deaths, 1418 new cases in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

There are 1418 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury today and another three people with the virus have died in the region.

Nationally, there were 8454 new cases in the community on Wednesday - including 106 in South Canterbury - and 24 people have died with the virus, the Ministry of Health reported.

There are 481 people in hospital across New Zealand, including 14 in ICU or HDU. There are 71 people with the virus in Canterbury DHB hospitals and one in a South Canterbury hospital.

The deaths reported today include 12 people who died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who died since March 5.

Of these deaths, nine people were from Auckland, four were from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, two from the Greater Wellington region, three from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One of the deaths was a child aged under 10. Another was between 10 and 19.

Two were in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, nine in their 70s, five in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 now stands at 801, with a seven-day rolling average of 13.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Wednesday. Image: CDHB

Today's new cases are in Northland (222), Auckland (2,568), Waikato (501), Bay of Plenty (256), Lakes (142), Hawke's Bay (278), MidCentral (308), Whanganui (102), Taranaki (245), Tairāwhiti (79), Wairarapa (112), Capital and Coast (614), Hutt Valley (231), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1418), South Canterbury (106), Southern (900), West Coast (85), and Unknown (6).

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 7746 - this is just slightly down compared to last Wednesday's 7884.

The cases in hospital tare in Northland: 29; Waitemata: 72; Counties Manukau: 75; Auckland: 89; Waikato: 35; Bay of Plenty: 28; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 3; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 6; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 71; South Canterbury: 1; West Coast: 1, and Southern: 25.

The ministry has urged people to remain vigilant as community transmission of Omircon continues.

"With ongoing community transmission across the motu it is important we all remain vigilant. Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you're feeling unwell."

They are reminding people that vaccinations are free and available to everyone aged five and over.

"Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 and a booster – in addition to first and second doses – gives you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness."

Meanwhile. Professor Michael Baker says the Government could look at increasing border controls as new variants continue to spread, saying the current system offers little protection.

Yesterday, 128 Covid-19 cases were recorded at the border – more than double the same time last week, when just 62 were recorded.

A second person who travelled from overseas was found to have the BA.4 variant of Omicron yesterday.