Covid-19: Three new cases in Canterbury; Christchurch locations of interest updated

There are three new community Covid cases in Christchurch today, and the Ministry of Health has updated locations of interest times for three businesses in the city.

The new times apply to the Ballantynes Department store, TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square and Kathmandu Christchurch CBD, which were first listed as locations of interest on January 11.

The Christchurch businesses were each visited on January 5 across the afternoon. The new times are listed below and on the ministry's website.

There is a total of four community cases in Christchurch and one in South Canterbury, including the two announced yesterday.

This total of five includes three new cases in Christchurch being announced today, two of which are close contacts of previously reported case and one remains under investigation.

The three new cases will be formally added to the ministry's case numbers tomorrow.

"Investigations are continuing but it’s expected there will be new locations of interest around Christchurch."

At 3pm a location of interest in Kaikoura was added to the list. New World Kaikoura from 1.25pm - 1.45pm on Wednesday, January 5.

Meanwhile, two people have died of Covid, the ministry revealed this afternoon.

There are 28 new Covid cases in the NZ community and 65 at the border.

A man in his 30s, died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid post-death and returned a positive result.

Another man in his 60s died with Covid at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

The ministry said out of respect for both families, no further details will be released and we will be making no further comment at this time.

Of the 28 new cases in the community today, 16 are in Auckland, one is in the Waikato, four are in Tauranga and four are in Rotorua. There is one new case in Christchurch and one in South Canterbury, which were both announced yesterday but added to today's total.

A Mexican restaurant in Tauranga has been listed as a high risk Covid-19 exposure site.

The ministry is advising diners and staff at The Barrio Brothers to self-isolate and test immediately after a Covid-infected person was in the business on January 6 between 6pm and 9.30pm.

A number of Christchurch shops, eateries and an adventure park are also listed as locations of interest.

Forty per cent of the eligible population has now received their booster shot.

The ministry also reported there are 65 people at the border with Covid-19.

"New Zealand continues to see a large number of border cases arriving from overseas, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally."

Updated location of interest times in Christchurch:

TIME & DATE WHAT TO DO

Kathmandu Christchurch CBD 673 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square 120 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Ballantynes Department Store Christchurch Cashel Street Mall, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe 225 Worsleys Road, Cracroft, Christchurch 8022 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Christchurch Casino Christchurch 5/01/2022 30 Victoria Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Kmart Riccarton 129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Riverside Market Christchurch 96 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result. Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street 98 Cashel Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8011 Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Source: Ministry of Health

- Additional reporting NZ Herald