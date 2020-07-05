Covid-19 update: 3 new cases arrived in Chch

There are three new cases of Covid-19 today, with the three infected people all travelling to New Zealand on the same flight from India.

All of the new cases are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities around the country. There continues to be no new cases of community transmission, the Ministry of Health said today.

All three new cases arrived into Christchurch on June 30 after a flight from Delhi, India.

The trio's flight had transited through Singapore but they did not leave the plane there, the ministry said.

"All have been in managed isolation since their arrival in Christchurch and their cases were detected during our day three testing. All are now in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility," the ministry said.

"The first case is a woman in her 30s. The second case is her husband, a man in his 30s.

"Their close contacts include two daughters who will be tested today and who have also been moved into the quarantine area.

"The third case is a man in his 70s, travelling with his wife who is regarded as a close contact."

The latest reporting from the World Health Organisation is that there are 212,326 new cases of Covid-19 - the largest daily increase on record.

NZ now has 21 active cases

The number of active cases in New Zealand has risen from 18 to 21 total as a result of the new cases.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital, a man in his 30s, in a stable condition.

Meanwhile it was revealed today that a 43-year-old woman absconded from managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel just before 6.20pm last night.