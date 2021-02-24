Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Covid-19 vaccine roll-out starts in Christchurch today

    The first Covid-19 vaccine in Christchurch will be given today.
    The first Covid-19 vaccinations in Christchurch will be given out today.

    Border workers at Christchurch International Airport will be vaccinated at noon.

    The national vaccine roll out began on Saturday.

    It's expected to take two to three weeks to vaccinate border workers including cleaners, nurses, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff, hotel workers and all their household contacts.

    Healthcare, essential workers and those most at risk will follow in the second quarter of the year.

    Dr Nikki Turner, director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre, said it is likely the public would visit a vaccination site or clinic, which each DHB was setting up in its region.

    The Herald understands people will need to book before turning up but details are still to be ironed out.

     

     

