Covid-19 vaccine: Which areas lead the way?

Photo: File image

Dunedin is still the most Covid-protected area in the country, while Christchurch sits in the middle of the pack.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows, as of Tuesday morning, 76.9 per cent of eligible people in Dunedin were fully vaccinated, compared to 72.2 per cent on Friday.

In Christchurch, 61.7 per cent of people are fully vaccinated, placing the city at No 35 out of 66 areas.

Wellington has climbed six places since Friday and now sits in sixth with 71.7 per cent.

Hamilton has dropped back two places in spite of a recent surge in vaccinations. The city and the rest of Waikato remain in a level 3 lockdown as positive cases continue to be detected. It is now in eighth equal with the Kapiti Coast.

Auckland continues to hold onto fifth-place with 71.8 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The Queenstown-Lakes district is now in second after a five-place jump. It has 74.3 per cent fully vaccinated with a further 20.5 per cent on one dose.

The Tasman district sneaks back into the top 10 after a strong start saw them as high as sixth until recently.

The data comes after Super Saturday, which the Government hoped would bolster vaccination rates around the country.

See which areas lead the effort to get people fully vaccinated.