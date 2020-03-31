Covid-19: Workplace cluster related to one overseas visitor

A cluster of Covid-19 cases at a Canterbury workplace has been linked to two staff members who had contact with an infected overseas visitor.

Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said there are eight confirmed and one probable case from the workplace - all related to the index case.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday there are now 49 cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury, contributing to the NZ total of 589.

The index case had not travelled overseas but was a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

That person was a visitor from overseas who tested positive when they returned to home.

Dr Brunton would not reveal the name of the business as "all close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating".

Along with the nine linked to a workplace in Canterbury, 10 people who tested positive are linked to a private wedding in Wellington, and 11 are linked to a rest home in Hamilton.

The Ministry of Health revealed on Monday nine cases in Matamata, Waikato, can be linked to a St Patrick's Day celebration at a bar.

Seventeen people who have coronavirus are linked to the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown - those who were exposed travelled back to Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

But at least nine people linked to the conference remained in the Southern District Health Board area, which covers the bottom of the South Island, including Dunedin, Fiordland, Queenstown, Oamaru and Invercargill.