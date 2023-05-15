Covid: 1998 cases, 13 deaths in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

There were 11,739 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa in the week to midnight on Sunday, and a further 66 deaths attributed to the virus.

That includes 1770 new cases in Canterbury and 228 in South Canterbury.

Of the 66 people whose deaths were reported today: two were from Northland, 11 were from Auckland region, seven were from Waikato, four were from Bay of Plenty, four were from Lakes, two were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, seven were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 13 were from Canterbury, ten were from Southern, one was unknown.

One was in their 20s, two were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, 20 were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 40 were women and 26 were men.

In addition, there were 247 cases in hospital nationally at midnight Sunday, with six in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1672.

Last week 12,277 new cases were reported and a further 30 deaths attributed to the virus.