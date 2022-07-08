Covid case numbers revised due to computer glitch

Photo: Getty Images

The number of Covid-19 community cases nationally has been corrected after a computer glitch meant some cases from yesterday were included in today's figures.



In a statement late this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said some cases had been double counted. Today's correct number of cases nationally is 9318, not 13,344 as previously announced.

The revised figure is around the same level as case numbers reported for the past three days, it said.

There were 1512 new cases in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today, not 2107 cases as previously reported, and the correct figure for South Canterbury is 98 new cases instead of 113.

The number of imported cases - people who have recently travelled overseas - was also affected by the same error, and the the correct figure is 275, not the 390 incorrectly published earlier in the day.

There are 587 people in hospital with the virus, and there have been 23 more deaths, including four in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today.

Of the 23 deaths, seven were from Auckland region, one each was from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Southern.

One person was aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.

"The majority (18) of these deaths occurred in the current month; four others occurred in May and June. There is one death from January last year now being reported following the cause of death assessment now being completed," the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of publicly reported deaths is now 1651 and the seven-day rolling average is 16.

There are 587 people with Covid currently in hospitals across the country, including nine in HDU or ICU, 90 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 15 in South Canterbury hospitals.

The average age of Covid hospitalisations is 66.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; and Southern: 31.