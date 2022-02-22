Covid case reported at another Christchurch school, more locations of interest

A student at another Christchurch school has tested positive for Covid and nine more flights into and out of the city have been added to the growing list of high-risk locations.

Shirley Primary School principal Alistair Sim said in an email to parents and caregivers that a student has tested positive.

The email said the student attended school on Friday. The school will stay open and public health measures are in place.

As of Monday, Hoon Hay School, Knights Stream School, Marian College, Rangi Ruru Girls' School, Rangiora High School, Saint Thomas of Canterbury College, Hornby High School, South New Brighton School, Te Waka Unua School, Ellesmere College, Amberley Primary, Kaiapoi High School and Rangiora High School had reported Covid cases.

Principals at Kaiapoi High School and Amberley Primary confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday after six positive cases were also confirmed at Rangiora High School at the weekend.

Kaiapoi High principal Bruce Kearney said he was notified of one positive case on Sunday and expected more.

"We've had a large number of students not attend (on Monday)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has listed nine flights into and out of Christchurch in its latest 'close contact' locations of interest update. Anyone on the following flights in the seats listed has been exposed to a Covid-19 case and should self-isolate for seven days and get tested on day five after exposure. Then monitor your symptoms for 10 days and get tested again if you feel unwell.

Passengers in the seats listed below are close contacts of a Covid case:

Flight NZ580 Christchurch to Auckland, Thursday, February 10, 10am - 11.30am, seated in row 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.

Flight NZ5804 Christchurch to Tauranga, Wednesday, February 9, 12pm - 2pm, seated in row 13, 14, 15, 16, 17.

Flight JQ241 Auckland to Christchurch, Sunday, February 13, 8.20pm - 9.45pm, seated in row 23, 24, 25, 26, 27.

Flight NZ547 Auckland to Christchurch, Friday, February 11, 2pm - 3.50pm, seated in row 25, 26, 27, 28, 29.

Flight JQ286 Christchurch to Wellington, Friday, February 11, 6.15am - 7.40am, seated in row 16, 17, 18, 19, 20.

Flight JQ287 Wellington to Christchurch, Monday, February 24, 8.20am - 9.10am, seated in row 22, 23, 24, 25, 26.

Flight JQ235 Auckland to Christchurch, Tuesday, February 15, 1.39pm - 2.49pm, seated in row 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.

Flight NZ644 Queenstown to Christchurch, Sunday, February 13, 10.20am - 11.15am, seated in row 22, 23, 24, 25, 26.

Flight NZ523 Auckland to Christchurch, Tuesday, February 15, 8am - 9.30am, seated in row 23, 24, 25, 26, 27.

The Amberley Fitness Centre on Anderson St was also identified as a 'close contact' location on Monday.

-Additional reporting Adam Burns, Local Democracy Reporter