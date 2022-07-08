Friday, 8 July 2022

Updated 1.40 pm

Covid cases continue to rise in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Four more virus-related deaths and 2107 new Covid cases have been reported in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today.

    On Friday, the Ministry of Health said 23 more people with the virus have died in New Zealand. It also reported 13,344 new cases across the country, including 133 in South Canterbury.

    Of the 23 deaths, seven were from Auckland region, one each was from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Southern. One was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.

    "The majority (18) of these deaths occurred in the current month; four others occurred in May and June. There is one death from January last year now being reported following the cause of death assessment now being completed," the ministry said in a statement.

    The total number of publicly reported deaths is now 1651 and the seven-day rolling average is 16.

    There are 587 people with Covid currently in hospitals across the country, including nine in HDU or ICU, 90 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 15 in South Canterbury hospitals.

    The average age of Covid hospitalisations is 66.

    The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; and Southern: 31.

    Total cases by location
    LocationActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalNew cases in last 24 hours
    Auckland57151277391211335751364
    Bay of Plenty2267642169666579527
    Canterbury/West Coast*94341853302451950092107
    Capital & Coast/Hutt**71581376301361449241568
    Counties Manukau49721625671611677001221
    Hawke's Bay2395469074549347550
    Lakes940283193329292248
    Mid Central1863476076149531463
    Nelson Marlborough1797405323442363391
    Northland1364421466143571326
    South Canterbury749177552418528133
    Southern4831993501191043001017
    Tairāwhiti47714372161486599
    Taranaki1321356345437009309
    Unknown3859416334
    Waikato3602109557157113316812
    Wairarapa637124982713162142
    Waitematā78381501041631581051876
    Whanganui760169952317778187
    At the Border158511466413055390
    Total5974313513181581141264213734

    *There have been 63 new cases reported in the West Coast in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 8125
    **There have been 479 new cases reported in Hutt Valley in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 47768

    The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers today is 8313, while last week it was 6422.

    "Today’s new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers. We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning," the ministry said.

    There are now 58,170 active cases in New Zealand, including 9434 in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area.

    COVID-19 by location

    Total cases by district

    Total cases of COVID-19 by district

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter