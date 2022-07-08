Covid cases continue to rise in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four more virus-related deaths and 2107 new Covid cases have been reported in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today.
On Friday, the Ministry of Health said 23 more people with the virus have died in New Zealand. It also reported 13,344 new cases across the country, including 133 in South Canterbury.
Of the 23 deaths, seven were from Auckland region, one each was from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Southern. One was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.
"The majority (18) of these deaths occurred in the current month; four others occurred in May and June. There is one death from January last year now being reported following the cause of death assessment now being completed," the ministry said in a statement.
The total number of publicly reported deaths is now 1651 and the seven-day rolling average is 16.
There are 587 people with Covid currently in hospitals across the country, including nine in HDU or ICU, 90 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 15 in South Canterbury hospitals.
The average age of Covid hospitalisations is 66.
The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; and Southern: 31.
|Location
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|Total
|New cases in last 24 hours
|Auckland
|5715
|127739
|121
|133575
|1364
|Bay of Plenty
|2267
|64216
|96
|66579
|527
|Canterbury/West Coast*
|9434
|185330
|245
|195009
|2107
|Capital & Coast/Hutt**
|7158
|137630
|136
|144924
|1568
|Counties Manukau
|4972
|162567
|161
|167700
|1221
|Hawke's Bay
|2395
|46907
|45
|49347
|550
|Lakes
|940
|28319
|33
|29292
|248
|Mid Central
|1863
|47607
|61
|49531
|463
|Nelson Marlborough
|1797
|40532
|34
|42363
|391
|Northland
|1364
|42146
|61
|43571
|326
|South Canterbury
|749
|17755
|24
|18528
|133
|Southern
|4831
|99350
|119
|104300
|1017
|Tairāwhiti
|477
|14372
|16
|14865
|99
|Taranaki
|1321
|35634
|54
|37009
|309
|Unknown
|38
|594
|1
|633
|4
|Waikato
|3602
|109557
|157
|113316
|812
|Wairarapa
|637
|12498
|27
|13162
|142
|Waitematā
|7838
|150104
|163
|158105
|1876
|Whanganui
|760
|16995
|23
|17778
|187
|At the Border
|1585
|11466
|4
|13055
|390
|Total
|59743
|1351318
|1581
|1412642
|13734
*There have been 63 new cases reported in the West Coast in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 8125
**There have been 479 new cases reported in Hutt Valley in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 47768
The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers today is 8313, while last week it was 6422.
"Today’s new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers. We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning," the ministry said.
There are now 58,170 active cases in New Zealand, including 9434 in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area.
