Covid cases continue to rise in Canterbury

Four more virus-related deaths and 2107 new Covid cases have been reported in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said 23 more people with the virus have died in New Zealand. It also reported 13,344 new cases across the country, including 133 in South Canterbury.

Of the 23 deaths, seven were from Auckland region, one each was from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two were from Southern. One was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and 14 were men.

"The majority (18) of these deaths occurred in the current month; four others occurred in May and June. There is one death from January last year now being reported following the cause of death assessment now being completed," the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of publicly reported deaths is now 1651 and the seven-day rolling average is 16.

There are 587 people with Covid currently in hospitals across the country, including nine in HDU or ICU, 90 in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 15 in South Canterbury hospitals.

The average age of Covid hospitalisations is 66.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; and Southern: 31.

Total cases by location Location Active Recovered Deceased Total New cases in last 24 hours Auckland 5715 127739 121 133575 1364 Bay of Plenty 2267 64216 96 66579 527 Canterbury/West Coast* 9434 185330 245 195009 2107 Capital & Coast/Hutt** 7158 137630 136 144924 1568 Counties Manukau 4972 162567 161 167700 1221 Hawke's Bay 2395 46907 45 49347 550 Lakes 940 28319 33 29292 248 Mid Central 1863 47607 61 49531 463 Nelson Marlborough 1797 40532 34 42363 391 Northland 1364 42146 61 43571 326 South Canterbury 749 17755 24 18528 133 Southern 4831 99350 119 104300 1017 Tairāwhiti 477 14372 16 14865 99 Taranaki 1321 35634 54 37009 309 Unknown 38 594 1 633 4 Waikato 3602 109557 157 113316 812 Wairarapa 637 12498 27 13162 142 Waitematā 7838 150104 163 158105 1876 Whanganui 760 16995 23 17778 187 At the Border 1585 11466 4 13055 390 Total 59743 1351318 1581 1412642 13734 *There have been 63 new cases reported in the West Coast in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 8125

**There have been 479 new cases reported in Hutt Valley in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 47768 The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers today is 8313, while last week it was 6422.

"Today’s new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers. We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning," the ministry said.

There are now 58,170 active cases in New Zealand, including 9434 in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area.

COVID-19 by location

Total cases by district