Covid wage subsidy decision faces review hearing

A judicial review hearing has begun over the Auditor General's decision not to recommend businesses repay billions of dollars of wage subsidies.

The Gama Foundation, a Christchurch philanthropic organisation, filed the review in December 2022.

The group is run by former businessman Grant Nelson and his wife Marilyn.

The pair have donated more than $50 million to charity in the past 25 years.

Nelson said he was concerned the Auditor General John Ryan had failed to help retrieve an estimated $5b in overpaid subsidies, and $2b wrongly obtained or retained by businesses.

He wanted the court to rule that the Auditor General should recommend the Ministry of Social Development contact all subsidy recipients and asked for wrongly retained or obtained money to be repaid.

The review is being heard by Justice Andru Isac at the High Court in Wellington. It will run over Monday and Tuesday.