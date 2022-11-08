Cranford St upgrade nearing completion

Photo: Newsline

More road works are on the way for Cranford St next week.

The final stage of work in the area is due to start on Monday, November 14. It will see the Christchurch road upgraded with new median islands, footpath and kerb and channel along the section south of the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

"This part of the Christchurch Northern Corridor crosses some particularly soft ground adjacent to the Dudley Creek diversion," says Christchurch City Council planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury.

"We expected there would be some settlement over time so we have waited to do this final stage of work until it settled down."

The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete. One traffic lane on the east side of the road will be closed and a 30km/h speed limit will be in place.

Bradbury said to help with traffic movement work will shift to opposite sides of the road to cater for morning and evening peak traffic.

"The more disruptive work involving removal and re-levelling of the existing road surface, sealing and line marking will be done at night when there are fewer vehicles on the road. This work is scheduled from 8pm to 6am from Sunday 4 December to Tuesday 6 December. The road will close during these times and detours will be in place.

"The work is funded through a cost sharing agreement which is in place through the CNC Alliance – Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Christchurch City Council, Fulton Hogan, Aurecon and Jacobs."