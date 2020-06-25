Thursday, 25 June 2020

Crash blocking part of Main South Rd cleared

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre
    A crash blocked one lane of eastbound traffic on Main South Rd for a short time on Thursday.

    The crash at the intersection with Shands and Carmen Rds happened about 1pm. It has now been cleared.

    Road users are being urged to take care and expect delays city-bound until the crash has been cleared.

    "The crash that was blocking one lane of eastbound traffic on SH 1 Main South Rd at the intersection with Shands Rd, Main South Rd & SH 1 Carmen Rd, is now clear," the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre says.

     

     

