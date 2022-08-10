Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Crash blocks Christchurch Southern Motorway

    The three-vehicle crash happened near Weedons Rd. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA
    Two people have been injured in a crash that blocked the Christchurch Southern Motorway this morning.

    A police spokesperson said the three-vehicle crash in the northbound lane, near Weedons Rd, was reported to police about 8.30am on Wednesday.

    One person sustained moderate injuries and another minor injuries.

    "Diversions are in place, however, the crash is causing delays."

    Main South Rd (SH1) was closed to northbound traffic north of the Weedons Rd interchange after the crash.

    "Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and to avoid the area," a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said.

    There is also debris on the road from an unsecured load near the crash scene.

    "Additional debris from an unsecured load north of the crash, across both northbound lanes as well as a southbound lane will require traffic management to clear," the Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

     

    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA
