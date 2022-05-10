Crash blocks Memorial Ave

The crash on Memorial Ave. Photo: Transport for Christchurch

Commuters in Christchurch faced delays after a crash partially blocked a busy road this morning.

The crash on Memorial Ave happened just after 7am on Tuesday and blocked the southbound lane at the intersection with Roydvale Ave.

The right hand turning lane northbound on Memorial Ave was also partially blocked.

The crash scene was cleared just after 8am and all lanes were restored, a Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said.

"A lane drop will be required later on for the replacement of the destroyed lighting pole," the spokesperson said.