The crash on Johns Rd. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

A busy section of State Highway 1 in Christchurch has been blocked after a crash this morning.

The left northbound lane on Johns Rd, just past the Harewood Rd roundabout, was closed following the crash about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson urged motorists to take care and expect delays until the crash scene has been cleared.