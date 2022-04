The crash on SH1 Main North Rd. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast

One person was injured in a serious crash that blocked part of State Highway 1 north of Christchurch this afternoon.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on SH1 Main North Rd near Petries Rd, between Woodend and Rangiora Woodend Rds, about noon on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said one person received minor to moderate injuries.

SH1 Main North Rd was closed between School Rd and Rangiora Woodend Rd due to a crash but was reopened before 1pm.