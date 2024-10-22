Crash closes Prebbleton road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A two-vehicle crash has closed a road in Prebbleton this morning.
A police spokesperson said the crash was reported about 10.30am on Tuesday.
It is understood Birches Rd has been closed following the crash.
Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager to the crash scene.
Chrislynchmedia.com reported one person was trapped in a vehicle but no one was seriously injured in the crash.