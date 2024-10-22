Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Crash closes Prebbleton road

    Photo: Chris Lynch Media
    A two-vehicle crash has closed a road in Prebbleton this morning.

    A police spokesperson said the crash was reported about 10.30am on Tuesday.

    It is understood Birches Rd has been closed following the crash.

    Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager to the crash scene.

    Chrislynchmedia.com  reported one person was trapped in a vehicle but no one was seriously injured in the crash.