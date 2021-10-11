Monday, 11 October 2021

Crash on Southern Motorway

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash on the Southern Motorway. Photo: NZTA
    Traffic came to a stand-still on part of Christchurch's Southern Motorway after a crash involving a van and trailer this afternoon.

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the vehicles were blocking the eastbound lanes on State Highway 76 after the crash about 1pm on Monday.

    "Motorists are advised to take extra care and to expect delays along this route."

    One witness said on Facebook a vehicle had overturned: "A heads up for anyone heading into town via the Southern Motorway, heading towards Brougham St, there has been a van and trailer overturn across the lanes. Traffic all banked up." 

    Police were at the scene. 

     

     

     

     

