Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Crews battle abandoned house fire in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Firefighters battled a large blaze that engulfed an abandoned house in Christchurch last night.

    Several crews were called to the fire on Buckleys Rd, Linwood, just before 6pm on Monday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire investigator was called to the property.

    Photo: Selina Nikora
    Smoke could be seen billowing across the city's east before the blaze was brought under control.

    A neighbour told Stuff she could hear flames, “cracking and fireworks” in the house which had been “empty for years”.