Crews battle abandoned house fire in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters battled a large blaze that engulfed an abandoned house in Christchurch last night.
Several crews were called to the fire on Buckleys Rd, Linwood, just before 6pm on Monday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire investigator was called to the property.
Smoke could be seen billowing across the city's east before the blaze was brought under control.
A neighbour told Stuff she could hear flames, “cracking and fireworks” in the house which had been “empty for years”.