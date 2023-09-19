Crews battle abandoned house fire in Christchurch

Firefighters battled a large blaze that engulfed an abandoned house in Christchurch last night.

Several crews were called to the fire on Buckleys Rd, Linwood, just before 6pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire investigator was called to the property.

Photo: Selina Nikora

Smoke could be seen billowing across the city's east before the blaze was brought under control.

A neighbour told Stuff she could hear flames, “cracking and fireworks” in the house which had been “empty for years”.