Crews subdue St Martins house fire

Firefighters have put out a house fire in Christchurch which sent smoke billowing across the city today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received multiple calls about the blaze in St Martins from about 11:45am.

Two fire crews responded to the Wilsons Rd South address but had finished at the scene before 2pm, a Fenz spokesperson said.

Only one residential dwelling was involved, he said, and no-one was in the building at the time.

A fire investigator would be back at the site tomorrow.