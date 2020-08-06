Cricket net proposal draws 400 submissions

A cricket club’s proposal to install replacement practice nets in Elmwood Park has drawn 400 submissions from the public.

Christchurch City Council invited the public to make submissions after receiving an application from the Old Boys Collegian Cricket Club for a new ground lease over a 518 sq m area of Elmwood Park.

The club wants the lease so it can build new practice nets to replace its existing nets, which no longer meet current safety requirements.

The majority of the submissions received – 361 out of 400 - support a lease being granted.

The remaining 39 submissions are against granting the lease.

The Waimāero/Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board is scheduled to meet on Monday 17 August to make a decision on the lease. Council staff will be recommending to the board that the lease is granted.