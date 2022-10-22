Critical injuries after driver flees police in Christchurch

One person has suffered critical injuries in a crash in Christchurch after fleeing police early this morning.

A statement from police said they were making enquiries after the serious crash near the intersection of Stanmore and Gloucester Sts.

"About 3.30am, a vehicle of interest was sighted by police on Bealey Rd," police said.

"A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop on Stanmore Road, however the driver fled.

"A pursuit was not initiated."

Police said the vehicle crashed a short time later, striking another vehicle and power poles.

One person from the fleeing vehicle received critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

"The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene this morning, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing."