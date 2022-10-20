Critically injured motorcyclist taken to hospital after Halswell crash

The crash occurred near the intersection of Cashmere and Sutherlands Rds. Photo: Google

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash near a Christchurch intersection last night.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition following the crash near the Cashmere and Sutherland Rds intersection in Halswell about 5.15pm on Wednesday.

The road was temporarily closed but reopened about 8.30pm yesterday.

The serious crash unit examined the scene of the crash, the spokesperson said. No other vehicles were involved.