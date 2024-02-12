Critically injured patient airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck, car

Emergency services responded to the serious crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 1. Photo: George Heard

A person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after a serious crash involving a truck and a car in Canterbury this morning.

A police spokesperson said two people were in a critical condition after the crash on Omihi Rd, Greta Valley.

Two others involved in the crash had minor injuries.

A helicopter was deployed to the scene near the intersection with Burrows Rd and airlifted one patient to hospital.

SH1 was closed after the crash. Photo: George Heard

"One patient is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and the second patient is being transported to Christchurch Hospital by road in a serious condition," said a St John spokesperson.

The road was blocked and diversions at Waipara and Greta Valley on State Highway 1 will be in place for several hours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed SH1 was still closed between Omihi and Greta Valley at 1pm today.

"Road users are advised to follow directions of emergency services, delay their journey, or consider an alternative route if possible."