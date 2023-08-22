Crown, defence to give opening addresses in Benbow retrial

David Benbow stands in the dock ahead of his retrial. Photo: Iain McGregor / Pool via NZ Herald

The judge overseeing the retrial of a man accused of murdering his childhood friend says new evidence will be presented to the court.

David Benbow, 54, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Michael McGrath, who has been missing since May 2017.

A trial for Benbow was held in February this year, but after seven weeks of evidence and three days of deliberation, the jury could not reach a verdict.

Yesterday in Christchurch a jury was empanelled for Benbow's second murder trial.

Justice Jonathan Eaton spoke to the prospective jurors about the extensive media coverage of the previous trial.

He said jurors may have seen a range of media coverage on the first trial, and that was not a problem as long as they could now put it aside and approach the case with an open mind.

"I cannot overstate how important this is," Justice Eaton said, "because the evidence in this trial will not be exactly the same as evidence in the first trial."

"There will be evidence that was called in the first trial that will not be evidence called in this trial. There will be evidence called in this trial that was not called in the first trial."

A jury of six men and six women were selected for the trial which is expected to take around eight weeks, with 120 witnesses to be called.

The Crown and defence will give their opening addresses today.