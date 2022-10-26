Cruise ship heading to Lyttelton

The Celebrity Eclipse heading for Port Chalmers this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

The cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse has arrived at Port Chalmers this morning.

The vessel, with capacity for 2850 passengers and 1000 crew, will berth at Beach St wharf after sailing from Fiordland, and head for Lyttelton at 6pm.

The cruise ship is the first to travel to the South Island since the Covid-19 pandemic crippled the cruise industry two and a-half years ago.

The Celebrity Eclipse entering Otago Harbour this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Passengers will be bussed to the central carriageway of the Octagon, which may affect traffic in the area.

The cruise ship is the first of 111 scheduled to visit Otago this year.

It is due to arrive in Lyttelton tomorrow and dock at the port’s new cruise ship berth.

The new cruise ship berth can accommodate ships of all sizes and will host 85 cruise ship visits this season.

Akaroa will host 17 cruise ships over the season, with the first ship scheduled to arrive in the harbour on November 19.

Christchurch City Council has been working closely with ChristchurchNZ, Lyttelton Port Company, Environment Canterbury and the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre to manage the cruise ship visits to the Lyttelton and Akaroa communities and to ensure that cruise ship passengers get a warm welcome to the city.