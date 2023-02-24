'Cut you up with a machete': Man jailed for threatening pregnant ex-partner

Photo: Getty Images / File

A man with a history of violence told his ex-partner who was pregnant with their child he was going to cut the baby out of her and stomp on her stomach.

He also threatened to cut up his ex-partner’s grandmother with a machete.

Matthew Stott, 26, appeared at the Christchurch District Court where he was sentenced by Judge Stephen O’Driscoll who questioned the man’s remorse.

The summary of facts stated Stott was in a relationship with the victim for 17 months before the victim got a temporary protection order against him in January last year.

This order became final three months later.

On April 25 Stott and the victim began arguing, resulting in Stott punching the woman’s arm, kicking her leg and striking her with a shoe. This caused temporary pain and bruising to the woman’s arms and leg.

During the assault and the days following Stott verbally abused her, calling her a “useless b*tch” and derogatory names.

For the next two weeks, every day or every second day Stott told the woman he was going to kill her, cut their baby out of her stomach, and stomp on her stomach.

Stott also made multiple phone calls to the woman’s grandmother, making threats to her and her friend who overheard the conversation by saying “I’ll cut you up with a machete bro.”

He was also charged with failing to comply with police to provide the passcode to his mobile phone and another charge for driving while forbidden for excess licence demerit points.

When questioned by police Stott denied threatening or assaulting his ex-partner. He admitted making the threat about the machete but denied this was a threat to kill, stating he only said this to defend himself.

Stott faced further charges relating to an incident in August 2021, when he was at his mother’s house with his partner when they began yelling at each other during an argument in his room.

Stott’s mother intervened and tried to calm him down, saying she was going to call the police.

Stott followed her into the kitchen and grabbed the cordless phone before throwing it onto the ground with such force that it broke.

He then picked up his mother’s mobile phone and threatened to throw that at the ground too before approaching her with clenched fists, saying he was going to “do her.”

His mother locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.

Stott had left with his partner before police arrived but he was later pulled over. When Stott was told he was under arrest he tried to get away, resulting in a further charge of resisting police.

The court heard this is Stott’s sixth conviction for breaching a protection order and he has previous convictions for family violence, including male assaults female and threatening to kill.

Judge O’Driscoll said this was serious offending aggravated by his past history of violence against family members.

“You inflicted violence on a vulnerable pregnant woman ... It’s clear the victims were scared and terrified as a result of your actions,” he told Stott.

Stott’s lawyer Kerri Bell submitted he was remorseful for his actions but Judge O’Driscoll said he placed little weight on this, telling Stott that if he was truly remorseful then he would ensure nothing like this ever happened again.

He gave Stott discounts for guilty pleas and participation in a restorative justice meeting with one of the victims, arriving at a sentence of one year and 11 months imprisonment.

Judge O’Driscoll also acknowledged Stott had spent 286 days in custody which would be taken into account when he is eligible for release.

He imposed special conditions for Stott’s release that he attends drug and alcohol counselling, was not to associate with any of the victims unless given permission by a probation officer, and not to purchase or consume alcohol or drugs.

Stott was also disqualified from driving for six months and must reside at an address approved by a probation officer.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.

• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

-By Emily Moorhouse

Open Justice multimedia journalist