Cycle lanes approved but car parks to go

The approval of new cycle lanes and parking restrictions on Waimairi Rd will address the growing number of cyclists travelling through the area. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A proposal to remove parking and install cycle lanes in Ilam has been approved to address the increasing number of cyclists in the area.

To accommodate the cycle lanes, the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board approved no-stopping and parking restriction plans on Waimairi Rd.

The number of cyclists using the current Uni-Cycle Major Cycle Route, which crosses Waimairi Rd at Dovedale Ave, has climbed 20 per cent annually.

Waimairi Rd is used by nearly 300 cyclists per day and this number is likely to grow.

Community board deputy chairman Mark Peters believed the proposal will encourage more people to get on their bikes.

"It will definitely encourage more people to cycle because they’ll feel safer,” said Peters.

"There’s been a lack of uptake in cycling because of the disjointed network of cycle lanes, so this will provide more connectivity to other cycle lanes across the city.”

On-street parking will be removed on both sides between Maidstone Rd and Peer St.

Weekday two-hour parking restrictions from 8am to 6pm between March and November were also approved.

Earlier this year Christchurch City Council received 209 submissions on the proposal, with 142 in support of the cycle lanes and 66 were against.

The parking restrictions proposal received 121 submissions in support, with 79 against.

The removal of the parking caused some concerns, particularly among Canterbury University students who already had a limited number of places to park.

Early childhood teacher, Sally, of the University of Canterbury Students' Association, did not support the proposals.

"It’s already incredibly difficult to find parking in this area," she said in her submission.

"With the Dovedale campus moving to the UC site, this has already increased demand for parks."

But some businesses believe the restrictions will alleviate the lack of parking by discouraging people to park all-day and allow more customers to visit.

Said Bron, practice manager at Ilam Dental Centre: "Parking is already an issue for staff.

"We are very grateful for the limited time parking zones outside Ilam Dental for those patients who aren’t confident to park on-site."

Peters said the work was meant to completed early next year, but has been delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19.