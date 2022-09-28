Cyclist dies in hospital after being hit by car

A cyclist who was hit by a car in Christchurch earlier this month has died in hospital.

Sean William Russell Innes, 45, of Christchurch, was critically injured after the crash on Linwood Ave just before 4pm on September 13.

"Sadly, the victim died yesterday morning at Christchurch Hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"Police wish to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Innes at this tragic time."

A 43-year-old Ashburton man has been arrested and charged with driving dangerously causing injury, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

Further charges are likely, the spokesperson said. The man is due to appear in court again on October 5.