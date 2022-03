Photo: Police

A woman was seriously injured in a crash between a cyclist and bus at a Christchurch intersection this morning.

Police were notified about the crash at the corner of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave, Halswell, at 10.18am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the cyclist was in a serious condition.

The serious crash unit was called to investigate the scene.

"The woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."