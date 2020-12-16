Wednesday, 16 December 2020

1.20 pm

Cyclists injured after crashing into car in Lyttelton

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Two cyclists have been injured after reportedly crashing into the back of a car in Lyttelton.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash on Brittan Tce about 12.25pm on Wednesday.

    "The information received from ambulance suggests two cyclists rode into the back of a car."

    A St John spokesman said one person has suffered serious injuries and one person moderate injuries.

    They are both being transported to Christchurch Hospital, he said.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

