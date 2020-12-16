Cyclists injured after crashing into car in Lyttelton

Two cyclists have been injured after reportedly crashing into the back of a car in Lyttelton.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash on Brittan Tce about 12.25pm on Wednesday.

"The information received from ambulance suggests two cyclists rode into the back of a car."

A St John spokesman said one person has suffered serious injuries and one person moderate injuries.

They are both being transported to Christchurch Hospital, he said.