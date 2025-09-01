Dad and daughter team up to save lives at sea

Anthony and Ellie Honeybone. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Father-daughter duo Anthony and Ellie Honeybone are among the 34 volunteers at Coastguard Sumner, often heading out on rescues together - including one that earned their unit national recognition.

Anthony, 56, is the search and rescue manager and a senior skipper, while Ellie, 25, is an operational crew member.

Together with fellow volunteer Blair Quane, they were first on the scene last October when a man slid 100 metres down a cliff at Godley Head.

He was out on an evening walk, lost his footing and tumbled into a steep, rocky gully.

Miraculously uninjured, he found himself trapped between sheer cliffs at the water’s edge.

He texted a friend, who alerted Christchurch police. Within eight minutes of launching, the coastguard crew had located him.

“We couldn’t get a helicopter in, so we had to innovate and sent rescue swimmers in to float him out on a board, towed by the rescue boat,” Anthony said.

The coastguard members delicately extracted the man in choppy seas via a narrow inlet between rocks.

“It was a pretty precarious operation over a few hours. We had police, surf lifesaving, St John's and us all involved in that one, with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on standby.”

The dramatic rescue made national news and saw Coastguard Sumner nominated for both rescue of the year and unit of the year at next month’s Coastguard Volunteer Awards of Excellence.

The rescue operation at Godley Head in October 2024. Photo: Coastguard Sumner

Coastguard Canterbury based at Naval Point, Lyttelton, was also nominated for two awards – community engagement unit of the year and Carolyn Tapley nominated for unit support volunteer of the year.

“That sort of problem solving and teamwork, when the whole team are fully operating together is a really rewarding part of the job,” Anthony said.

Ellie said the most rewarding part was helping people in frightening situations.

“I like that kind of adrenaline rush of working with a team to achieve a goal, which is to help and save people in need.

“They’re scared, it’s a very scary time, and you’re there to be the voice of reason and calm and get them to safety.”

Working alongside her father, an experienced skipper, brings an added twist.

“He’s fair, but probably a bit bossier to me, but then I probably get away with a bit more as well. He makes sure we all stay in line,” she said.

The Honeybones aren’t the only family at Coastguard Sumner. Four more parent-child pairs also volunteer.

Anthony has been a coastguard volunteer for 18 years, juggling hundreds of rescues with his role as chief executive of Wigram’s Original Foods Baking Co, which employs 180 staff.

Ellie started volunteering four years ago, after growing up watching her dad run out of the house on callouts.

“It spiked my interest and I wanted to know what happened.”

She would often ask her mum to take her down to watch the rescue boats being launched.

“When I was old enough, I wanted to do it myself,” Ellie said.

Photo: Coastguard Sumner

Anthony said she thrived through the rigorous Coastguard Canterbury application process.

“She’s organised, she’s structured. She just thrived in that environment.”

Now Ellie balances her studies to become an immigration advisor and her dog-walking business, Pet Care Services, with the large amount of training required.

She said it was necessary, as they often don’t know what situation they will face when arriving at a rescue scene.

“You train for it, but there’s often things that are unexpected, and you have to be able to cope and adapt under pressure.

“Some people really thrive on it and other people don’t. I love that high-pressure, high-paced environment.”

Ellie credits her father and her fellow volunteers for support.

“It’s awesome to be a part of such a good team. We have such a supportive crew and there are always people willing to help and teach you. It’s quite full on.”

All volunteers are required to undertake regular theory and practical training sessions every Tuesday night, and every second Sunday.

Between Anthony’s business, coastguard responsibilities and being on-call 24/7, free time is scarce.

His wife Elizabeth has adapted to the family routine, changing from one pager going off to two.

“She’s pretty patient. She’s used to being in the middle of something, and then our pagers go off and we have to leave her not knowing where we are for hours on end.”

Anthony grew up in Mt Pleasant, Sumner, and Taylors Mistake before travelling overseas with his family.

They spent four years in Vanuatu where he drove charter fishing boats, gaining his commercial skipper’s ticket.

As their two children reached school age, the family came back to Sumner.

“I was keen to be part of the community as soon as we got back, so I rocked up to Coastguard Canterbury and asked.”

The volunteer crews train on three vessels with different operational abilities to cover everything from local rescues off Scarborough beach to assisting boats in distress at night miles offshore.

“Winter is a little bit slower, but certainly over summer there’s times where you end up running out of a Sunday afternoon barbecue or dinner and don’t come back for four or five hours,” Anthony said.

While Canterbury waters are generally safe, conditions can change fast.

Ellie and Anthony Honeybone in the Coastguard Sumner jet. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Earlier this year, Anthony and Ellie responded to an overturned vessel at Pigeon Bay.

“I was driving the boat while she’s on the radio dealing with Coastguard New Zealand and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, fully managing the rescue operation.” Anthony said.

“Those sorts of moments are pretty cool.”

But not all outcomes are happy.

“Body recoveries are a hard but important part of the job,” Anthony said.

“Returning a loved one back to their family is a pretty amazing thing to be able to do, even though it’s hard.”

To improve search capabilities, Coastguard Sumner has started trialling drones.

“In the surf, we can have a drone up in the air as overwatch, and then we can direct a boat to that person in trouble,” Anthony said.

“All of the cliffs around Sumner are quite treacherous. We can run a drone over and get oversight a lot faster than trying to get someone to look behind the rocks.”

The unit is also fundraising to improve access to their launch ramp for their big ‘Blue Arrow Rescue’ offshore rescue vessel.

“With the earthquakes and changes in the sea level and sand around our base, the ramps get silted up and get rocks on it, so we have trouble launching at low tide. We need to fundraise to be able to launch 24 hours a day.”

Technology aside, Anthony believes people make the difference.

“I’m expecting our younger generation will come through and be capable of taking over my role.”

Ellie has ambitions to do just that.

“I’m a bit busy with study at the moment, but long-term, I would like to be senior crew and then maybe skipper in the far away future.”