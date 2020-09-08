Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Dad of arson-accused tearfully tells son he loves him in court

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A young Christchurch man's dad tearfully cried out that he loved him in court - after his son was accused of torching two churches and trying to burn a third.

    The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burwood was razed to the ground in the early hours of Monday morning.

    There were also smaller fires at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral and New Brighton's Beach Café, and reports of an attempted arson at a church in Kaiapoi.

    A 21-year-old man - who's been granted name suppression - has had his first appearance in the Christchurch District Court.

    He has been charged with three counts of arson, one of attempted arson, two of burglary, and one of intentional damage.

    In Court today he appeared solemn, and nodded to his parents in the public gallery.

    His father left the court in tears.

    The defendant has been sent for an assessment under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter