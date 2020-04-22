Dalziel: Remembering the sacrifices of those who fell

Saturday is Anzac Day. A day where we would normally gather together to commemorate the sacrifice that was made over a century ago by the young men who were sent from Australia and New Zealand to fight a war ‘for King and country’ in battlefields far away.

We speak of the bonds forged in blood between our two countries as the Anzac spirit that has lived on as we together reflect each year on the significance that so much death and destruction had on our colonies so distant from the call to war.

Each year we commit ourselves to the peaceful resolution of conflict. But in so doing, we recall how forlorn the description of the ‘war to end all wars’ truly was in the wake of the conflicts where our armed forces have served over the decades since, at the same time as honouring the sacrifices that have been made by those who have served.

We are being asked to commemorate Anzac Day in our bubbles, which means doing so at home.

And remember that the 1918-19 influenza pandemic that killed over 400 people out of a population of just over 92,000 in Christchurch spread like wildfire across the region as the crowds came together to celebrate Show Week and then the Armistice marking the end of the war. That’s why we need to keep our distance. The lessons might be over a century old, but we need to see this through.

Lest we forget.