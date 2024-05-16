Dancing seniors get their groove on

Christchurch senior citizens are getting their groove on to help them stay fit and social.

The Wainoni Avonside Community Services Trust runs a day centre in Burwood, which offers a range of activities to members of the community at a low cost.

Zumba, crafts, and 'Move it or Lose it' are just some of the daily activities the trust hosts, along with health lectures and hearing checks.

Most of the members are aged over 65, and community co-ordinator Betty Chapman believes it is essential for them to have access to these kinds of opportunities.

"It's really important for particularly the older person because it gets the oxygen to the brain and it activates the brain and (is) therefore keeping your brain healthier."

Betty Chapman at the Wainoni Avonside Community Trust Photo: RNZ / Rachel Graham

The number of people visiting the centre has grown over the last few years, and the trust now has more than 150 residents on their books.

Funding helps keep prices between $2 and $5 to ensure everybody can afford to participate.

"We keep it affordable but we wouldn't have between 150 and 200 attendances a week if it was any dearer."

Chapman plans the weekly schedules, taking on feedback and letting the members decide what they want to do next.

She said the most important thing is to keep them engaged so they continue learning and connecting with each other.

"I love the connecting and sometimes here in the tearoom after a class, it's just so full of conversation, you know, and it's connecting and they go home with the endorphin release and they go home happy."

She said the sessions are open to all ages and is encouraging people from all walks of life to join in, have fun and make some new friends.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air