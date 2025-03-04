Dangerous driving crackdown nets 179 fines

Police issued 179 tickets over the weekend during a crackdown on Canterbury roads as a popular car enthusiast event was held.

Thousands of car enthusiasts descended on the city between Friday and Sunday for the Chrome Expression Session at Templeton’s Euromarque Motorsport Park.

Leading up to the event, police warned anyone caught driving dangerously would face "enforcement action".

"As predicted, the car enthusiast event was incredibly well-run with limited complaints or issues, the event organisers maintained a good line of communication with police over the course of the weekend," a police spokesperson said.

"The issues arose following the event, with a small number of attendees, and many who just came for the activity post-event, deciding to engage in dangerous driving behaviour on our roads.

"Police made it clear over the three nights, this activity would not be tolerated as we responded to unofficial 'meets' and antisocial road user activity as it arose.

"Over the course of the weekend, a total of 179 infringements were issued, six vehicles were impounded, and 44 vehicles - deemed not to be road worthy - were ordered off the road.

"Alongside this, one person was arrested for a warrant to arrest, 10 drivers were served licence suspension notices, six drivers were forbidden to drive for their offending on the night, and three drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol."

Police also collected information over the course of the weekend, which will be used for future enforcement action, the spokesperson said.

"Canterbury police would like to thank the members of the public that reported unlawful driving behaviour throughout the weekend.

"Anyone who witnesses any antisocial driving behaviour is urged to contact police on 111 with as much information as they can safely gather."