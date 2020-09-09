Wednesday, 9 September 2020

'Dangerous' wanted man sought by police in South Island

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Pierre Anglem
    Pierre Anglem. Photo: Supplied
    Police are searching for a 40-year-old man believed to be in the South Island.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Pierre Anglem was wanted for a parole recall warrant and was believed to be in the South Island.

    He was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

    Anglem appeared in the Hamilton District Court in 2017 facing charges including aggravated assault and unlawfully taking a car.

    He was previously accused of ramming a police car.

    Police advised anyone who had seen him or had any information on his whereabouts to call police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    - Additional reporting RNZ

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter