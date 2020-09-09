'Dangerous' wanted man sought by police in South Island

Pierre Anglem. Photo: Supplied

Police are searching for a 40-year-old man believed to be in the South Island.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Pierre Anglem was wanted for a parole recall warrant and was believed to be in the South Island.

He was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anglem appeared in the Hamilton District Court in 2017 facing charges including aggravated assault and unlawfully taking a car.

He was previously accused of ramming a police car.

Police advised anyone who had seen him or had any information on his whereabouts to call police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Additional reporting RNZ