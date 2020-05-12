Dave Dobbyn, Tami Neilson and more on their favourite Kiwi venues

The Covid-19 lockdown has wreaked havoc on New Zealand’s live music venues with many facing an uncertain future. New fundraising movevent Save Our Venues NZ aims to ease the pressure.

The group of passionate music people from around New Zealand have joined with Kiwi charity MusicHelps, fundraising site Boosted and the Arts Foundation Future Fund to raise money and awareness for local live music venues across Aotearoa.

You can donate to your favourite local venue here.

The RNZ Music team have gathered stories from some of Aotearoa’s most accomplished musicians, about the venues they love, both past and present, to highlight the crucial role they play in supporting our thriving music scene.

We also threw in a few recollections of our own.

Dave Dobbyn | Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Dave Dobbyn plays Cassels Blue Smoke in May 2016 Photo: Aimee Cane Photography 2016

“One of my favourite venues is Blue Smoke in Christchurch. A wonderful place for warmth and hospitality provided by Jess and her crew.

“Great room with a high stage and excellent sound. A short fella like me can see everyone and really rock the house. I had a wonderful night there last time and met up with local artists who I admire greatly.

“Blue Smoke was opened five years ago at a difficult time in Christchurch, but it deserves to be a major draw for local and international artists for many years.

“I certainly support it and can't wait to play there again. Good on you Blue Smoke.”

Anna Coddington | Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Tami Neilson | Whammy and Wine Cellar, Auckland

Martin Phillipps of The Chills | The Empire Tavern, Dunedin (closed 1989)

Empire Hotel, Princes St, Dunedin.

“Three or four different small rooms in an old hotel were used for live performances over the years, but the most famous room, with a capacity of maybe 120 and often holding at least twice that, was on the first floor facing Princes Street.

“The generally good-natured young crowd were watched over by everyone's adopted Mum and Dad figures - the wonderful John and Maureen.

“The Empire Tavern saw ragged but electrifying, historical performances by The Stones, Sneaky Feelings, Snapper, The Verlaines, The Rip, The Puddle, The Chills, Look Blue Go Purple, 3Ds, Alpaca Brothers, Doublehappys and every combination of those bands and others you could imagine.

“Touring bands came to tread the sticky carpets and cram themselves and their equipment together on the weird triangular stages.

“The police might visit, but generally seemed to understand that the obviously underage crowd was safer in there than out on the streets and so they would leave again.

“People desperate for an actual glimpse of the band might stand on the shoulder-height, beer-glass and ashtray shelves - barely wide enough to hold a pint glass.

“It was the way things should be. It was inspiring, transitory and magical. Every town needs a venue like the Empire to occur at just the right moment.”

RNZ Music’s Tony Stamp | The Dogs Bollix, Auckland

The Dog's Bollix in Auckland Photo: Supplied

"I’ll be honest, many of the gigs I’ve attended in the last twenty years have sort of smudged together in my mind. Half-remembered, bleary-eyed fragments; it’s hard to say exactly when they happened. But I’m pretty sure I saw M Ward in 2006, on the 10th of January. I definitely saw him at the Dogs Bollix.

"It was a balmy night. No seriously, it was really warm. And within the walls of that pub we experienced heat so punishing the show was whispered about for years to come.

"That’s mainly why it’s stuck with me. Or maybe it was a combination of that and the delicacy of the music: it was so mellow, so beautiful, but temperature-wise it was like attending a sludge-metal show at Whammy, or getting in the mosh pit at a Big Day Out under a blazing summer sun.

"We were all drenched, slipping and sliding against one another while the man on stage plucked his acoustic and sang in hushed, reverent tones. It was gorgeous, and he played his incredible cover of ‘Let’s Dance’ in the encore (a version which is somehow even sexier than Bowie’s).

"But I remember the sense of relief when it was over, and we all poured out onto the street like soup from a tin. Literally steaming, but so musically satisfied.

Marlon Williams | Whammy and Wine Cellar, Auckland

Gussie Larkin of Mermaidens | Whammy Bar, Auckland

Milly Tabak, of Milly Tabak and the Miltones | Leigh Sawmill Cafe, Auckland

The Leigh Sawmill Cafe. Photo: Leigh Sawmill Cafe.

"I’ll never forget sitting behind the banister, completely enchanted by the chilling voice of Finn Andrews. Or witnessing a younger Marlon Williams accompany the amazing Delaney Davidson.

"I have been sonically captivated by many artists at the Leigh Sawmill Cafe and my soul has been nurtured inside this rustic and intimate building. It’s one of the iconic venues and has accommodated so many artists on their journey through music.

"Not only did I witness many incredible bands in that venue, I have my own experiences performing there. A fond memory is the mayhem that was our first headline show at the Sawmill.

"A water-based hazer set off the fire alarms during the opening band (despite assurances it wouldn’t), prompting the local fire department to rip down the road and load fire fighters into the building. Safe to say we had to hand over our bond pretty quickly.

"A stern warning was delivered that we would foot the bill if the venue was given a fine. Jump forward an hour and the venue was absolutely packed to the brim, we had people on shoulders and I even serenaded my mum on stage for her birthday.

"The manager of the venue came up to me after the show and asked us to come back. That night was a beautiful roller coaster and just the beginning of many phenomenal nights to follow."

Mali Mali | Wine Cellar, Auckland

Ben Tolich (Mali Mali) Photo: supplied

"I can’t count how many times I’ve played shows at Wine Cellar. I’m pretty sure my last four consecutive shows have all been at this venue. Rohan is generous and gentle and knows the local scene like no one else.

"This venue is my training ground and my arena. It’s taught me hard lessons and given me encouragement to keep moving.

"When I’ve traveled and made new musician friends I’ve always brought them back to play this venue and it feels like things coming full circle.

"I am the musician I am today thanks to Wine Cellar."

RNZ Music's Alice Murray | The King’s Arms, Auckland

Photo: Kings Arms / Facebook

It was summer 2005 and The Shins were my favourite band. They were set to play two sold-out shows at Auckland’s famed live music venue The King’s Arms, but I could only get a ticket to the first night.

That first night was incredible. 23-year-old me was utterly blown away. I had to see them again.

So, the next night, I skulled some whisky for Dutch courage; I had my friend Michael boost me onto the sports bar balcony; I climbed up and over the veranda and jumped down into the crowded garden bar.

I’d cut myself on the roof while climbing over and had blood pouring down my arm, so when I landed smack bang in the middle of a circle of mates, bleeding, I looked pretty badass.

And I had another incredible night watching the not-so-badass Shins play my favourite indie-pop anthems!

Long live the King’s Arms