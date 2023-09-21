David Hasselhoff stars on Bealey Ave mural

David Hasselhoff, Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby, Jacob Root and Cole Ferrand pose with the mural at 235 Bealey Ave. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Two Christchurch artists have surprised Baywatch star David Hasselhoff and comedian Rhys Darby with a tribute artwork.

Hasselhoff and Darby are filming a television show in New Zealand - and Jacob Root, 23, and Cole Ferrand, 22, were asked to be part of the show.

Jacob and Cole showed the stars around the city’s street art then surprised them with their own tribute piece painted on a Chorus cabinet on Bealey Ave.

Jacob says Hasselhoff and Darby were awesome, friendly, and stoked with their creation.

You can check out Jacob and Cole’s mural at 235 Bealey Ave.

Hasselhoff was also spotted in central Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon, where he posed for a photo on High St, opposite the ONE NZ building. The Knight Rider actor had a film crew with him.

Hasselhoff and Darby were also spotted at Invercargill Airport last Sunday where they caught a flight to Stewart Island.

"The Hoff" and Darby are understood to be filming an upcoming travel series and interviewed residents on the island.