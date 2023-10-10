David Seymour challenged by climate protesters, ACC worker in Christchurch

David Seymour during his walkabout in central Christchurch on Tuesday. PHOTO: JASON WALLS

ACT leader David Seymour’s media stand-up in Christchurch today was interrupted by climate protesters.

Seymour has been in the city today campaigning ahead of Saturday's General Election.

The protestors interrupted Seymour during his walkabout, claiming ACT's policies were promoting division and demanding climate action.

"Your policies are racist and misogynistic and will continue to destroy the environment," they said.

They stated Seymour needed to do better in his policies.

"You've had your say now would it be okay if I continued talking to these guys now?" Seymour replied to the protesters.

The protestors stood to the side while Seymour awkwardly continued his walkabout near the Bridge of Remembrance on Cashel St.

Earlier today when Seymour less than five minutes into his walk at the Christchurch Riverside Market, he was challenged by an ACC worker over his plan to cut thousands of public sector jobs.

After agreeing to disagree, Seymou moved on to another table where he was immediately challenged again.

By Jason Walls